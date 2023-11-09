Five things to know about the Seattle Seahawks

2. An inability to convert on third down.

It's no doubt that in any game, and especially a close matchup, it is imperative for teams to convert third downs. Without them, any chance of scoring is tanked, and the rhythm a team needs to get into a scoring pattern is quickly halted. Lucky for Washington, it's something Seattle needs help to get right.

In Seattle's loss to Baltimore, they had an 8.33% third-down conversion rate, getting just one of 12 attempts in Week 9. But this wasn't just a problem for them against the Ravens, as they rank 30th in the league on their ability to execute on the most important down in the game.

"We have to convert on third downs, which is everybody," Seattle's head coach Pete Carroll said. "We got rushed pretty good. They rushed us and mixed their stuff well. It was hard like they've been on everybody. We just have to find out ways to make first downs. I think we were 1-for-12 on third down. You can't play offense like that and expect anything. It's as hard as it gets."

Despite the team's winning record of 5-3, they know that without converting on third downs, they're giving teams an opportunity to stay competitive. Two of Seattle's wins fell within the range of six points or less.