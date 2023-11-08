Practice notes | Jahan Dotson's back to his former self after climbing out of mid-season slump

But even in that game, Dotson looked more comfortable. He made five catches for 43 yards, which at the time was a season-high for him.

The following week against the Eagles, Dotson was more active with career numbers in targets (10), catches (8) and yards (108). He was also wide open on a 21-yard touchdown that put the Commanders up 14-3 in the first half.

That was a credit to the extra that Rivera alluded to from Dotson. He spent extra time with wide receivers coach Bobby Engram to figure out what he could do to fix the problem. The main topic of those conversations was that slumps happen to every player, but the biggest way to get out of them is to work through it.

"That's what he's done," Rivera said. "And I think that...he's to the point now where he's very comfortable with what we're doing and how we're doing it. I think he and Sam have developed a pretty good rapport as well."

Dotson followed up his second career 100-yard game with 69 yards against the Patriots and scored a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter. Dotson gained a step on the Patriots defender early in his route, and Howell aired out a 33-yard shot for the wideout to snag it for the score.