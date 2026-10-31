Flowers survives chess match with Suitland, 7-6, in late-game thriller

But both teams found their only breaks off opposing penalties.

For Flowers, its touchdown came after the drive was extended from a roughing the punter penalty on fourth down. And after having one touchdown negated, Cavare Durandisse scampered into the end zone for a 16-yard run. The Jaguars' extra point proved to be crucial.

Flowers' offense revolved around its run game. Durandisse had over 50 yards on the ground and Garrett Williams III ran for over 60. The Jaguars rushed for over 140 yards, and it had a major impact despite a struggling pass game. Quarterback Damieon Butler was 5-of-11 for 33 yards Friday night.

"We got to continue to cut down on mistakes," Groves said. "We got a lot of mistakes offensively. We got a lot of guys that can run that ball. We got three or four backs out there that can take over the game at any point in time."

Despite the run game success, the offense only found the end zone once and were set back by a plethora of penalties.

"As long as we just cut down on mistakes, man, I think we want to continue to…give a lot of defenses nightmares when they come play," Groves said.

But Suitland had similar issues -- an inability to find the end zone.

On the Rams' touchdown drive, its pass game made a major play to set up the score as Body found receiver Javon Arrington for a pass play over 35 yards -- the biggest play of the game. Then, a roughing the passer penalty on a third-down stop allowed Elijah Miller to find the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run.

Miller ran for 39 of the Rams' over 70 rushing yards. Their pass game was also solid, despite limited attempts, passing for 67 total yards on four completions.

There were an abundance of mistakes on both sides. With Friday being both of their regular-season finales, those mistakes will need to be corrected moving forward.

"We made a lot of mistakes on this field. It was us versus us," Groves said. "[If] we would have cleaned up this game a little bit better, it would have been a better outcome for us. But our guys were able to find a way and persevere."

For Flowers, the win meant more, especially because it was senior day.