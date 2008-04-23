 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

For Redskins, Almost Time to Go 'Camping'

Apr 23, 2008 at 08:48 AM

After weeks of quietude at Redskins Park, coaches and players returned this week for three days of practices starting Monday.

The bustle of activity, the preparations for training camp...it all signals the beginning of another NFL season.

With Joe Gibbs back at the helm, taking over as Redskins head coach back in January, this season has become one of great anticipation.

By Wednesday afternoon, the team had concluded three days of closed practice sessions.

Players have Thursday off and must report to training camp headquarters--the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Va.--on Friday. Training camp officially gets underway on Saturday, July 31, at 9 a.m. with the first open practice.

On Wednesday, head coach Joe Gibbs continued to praise the team's attitude and work ethic.

"We've had real good work," Gibbs said. "We obviously didn't have all of our lineman here, but we had real good work--matter of fact, most of our linemen wound up coming in anyway.

"We've accomplished a lot [the last three days]. We weren't in full pads, we were in shoulder pads and helmets. We're going to take a couple of days off now and come back ready to go."

The team had a scare during Wednesday's practice when rookie safety Sean Taylor suffered a right knee injury while defending a pass. The injury does not appear to be serious, Gibbs said.

Players seemed ready to increase their intensity level and begin preparations for the regular season.

"We're really looking forward to this one," cornerback Fred Smoot said. "In my three-year tenure here, we haven't looked forward to camp like this before, but this one we're looking forward to because we're excited about Coach Gibbs.

"We're ready to win. It takes a good training camp to win in late January."

Added tight end Walter Rasby: "From the head coach on, the atmosphere here has been great. You can't ask for a better atmosphere, as far as the positive attitude of the team.

"Everybody comes in here energized and just ready to go. This is my 11th year and this might be the best atmosphere I've ever been around."

This is the second year in a row and third time in the last five years that training camp will be held at Redskins Park.

Players will again be housed at NCC and bused to Redskins Park just a few miles away. NCC is off limits to the public and media.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising