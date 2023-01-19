Four Commanders coaches named to 2023 Senior Bowl staff

Several of the Washington Commanders' coaches will get an up-close look at some of the best college prospects in the country.

Running backs coach Jennifer King, assistant defensive line coach Ryan Kerrigan, assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton and assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs have all been selected as coaches for the 2023 Senior Bowl.

This is the first season where the Senior Bowl will implement a "coach up" format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs.

The Commanders are tied with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears for the most coaches represented from one team in the Senior Bowl.