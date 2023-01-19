News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Four Commanders coaches named to 2023 Senior Bowl staff

Jan 19, 2023 at 04:31 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

10202022 Week 7 Practice EF028
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Several of the Washington Commanders' coaches will get an up-close look at some of the best college prospects in the country.

Running backs coach Jennifer King, assistant defensive line coach Ryan Kerrigan, assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton and assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs have all been selected as coaches for the 2023 Senior Bowl.

This is the first season where the Senior Bowl will implement a "coach up" format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs.

The Commanders are tied with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears for the most coaches represented from one team in the Senior Bowl.

This is the first time that Kerrigan, who played in the Senior Bowl after a successful college career at Purdue, will coach in an All-Star game. For King, Wharton and Jacobs, it is starting to become a more frequent occurrence. They were selected as coaches for the East-West Shrine Bowl last season with Wharton serving as the offensive coordinator and Jacobs serving as the special team coordinator.

From the time she arrived in Washington in 2020, King has been a reliable source for young running backs as they develop their skill set. Last season, she helped rookie Brian Robinson record 797 yards and lead the team's ground attack.

"I am very pleased to have Coach King back to assist me full-time in the running backs room," running backs coach Randy Jordan said when King was promoted to her current position. "She was extremely helpful last year in seeing the game from a different perspective, and she was a tremendous communicator in our room."

Jacobs, a former linebacker, spent eight seasons as a key contributor on all four phases of special teams, recording 31 special teams tackles and eight tackles on defense in 73 career games played.

Jacobs led or tied for the team high in special teams tackles in two of his seasons (2014 and 2018) with Carolina and helped the Panthers win the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season.

Related Links

Kerrigan has worked with defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina since being hired as the assistant defensive line coach prior to the start of the 2022 season. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were both voted to Pro Bowls this season after combining for 19 sacks.

"Ryan Kerrigan is one of the most accomplished players in this franchise's history," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "Following his retirement, we had a great talk about his goals for life after playing. Ryan had an interest in coaching, and we were able to allow him to shadow our coaching staff this summer. He is an extremely hard worker with tremendous knowledge of the defensive line position group. I look forward to watching him develop as a coach and assist Coach Zgonina in the defensive line room."

In 2021, Wharton assisted an offensive line that helped produce Washington's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018. Washington ranked sixth in the NFC in rushing yards (2,061) and rushing yards per game (121.2). The offensive line also recorded a pass blocking grade of 78.3 according to Pro Football Focus, the fourth-best in the NFL. Washington's 80.7 run blocking grade was the seventh-best in the NFL according to PFF.

Related Content

news

Defensive tackle Daron Payne named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Payne joins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, special teamer Jeremy Reaves and wide receiver Terry McLaurin as the Washington players selected this season. Allen, Way and Reaves were named Pro Bowl starters for the NFC.

news

Commanders set to interview Charles London for offensive coordinator

London, who first joined the Falcons in 2021 when Arthur Smith became the franchise's head coach, has 13 seasons of coaching experience in the NFL, starting as an offensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears in 2007. In addition to two stints with the Bears, he has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans as an offensive assistant and Houston Texans as a running backs coach.

news

After a season of growth, Brian Robinson is ready to prepare for Year 2

Despite missing the first four games of the Washington Commanders' 2022 season while he recovered from multiple gunshot wounds, Robinson established himself as a tone-setter in the backfield.

news

Commanders set to interview Ken Zampese for offensive coordinator position

Zampese has been with the Commanders since Ron Rivera hired him to the staff in 2020. Zampese has been coaching in the NFL since 1998, when he was an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has spent time with the Packers, Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

news

Wake Up Washington | The search for a new offensive coordinator begins

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

news

Assessing the Commanders' 2022 draft class

Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, several of Washington's rookies became key contributors. Some dealt with injuries that limited their usage, but all have shown potential as being part of the Commanders' future going forward. Here's a look at how each rookie performed during their first seasons in the NFL.

news

Commanders set to interview Pat Shurmur for offensive coordinator

Shurmur, who was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos from 2020-21, is the first candidate the Commanders have interviewed for the position. Shurmur has 23 years of NFL coaching experience and first joined the league as a tight ends and offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999.

news

Wake Up Washington | All-Pro Reavo

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

news

Jeremy Reaves named AP First Team All-Pro

Reaves, who has been with the team since 2018, proved himself as one of the league's best special teams players this season after earning a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster for the first time in his career.

news

Jahan Dotson made his mark on the Commanders' offense

Dotson was confident in his abilities all season, and the production he had as a rookie points a bright future for the wideout.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason reflections and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Advertising