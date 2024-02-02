Four takeaways from 2024 Senior Bowl practices

Senior Bowl Week is ending, but that doesn't mean we're done looking at all we learned over the past three days.

The Washington Commanders will have more projected available cap space than any team in the league and nine draft picks to work with this offseason, and while there are some "cornerstone" players on the roster, as general manager Adam Peters put it, there is still a long list of needs the franchise needs to address. Luckily, there were plenty of prospects in Mobile, Alabama, that could help bolster the team as they usher in a new era.

So, let's look at five takeaways from the three Senior Bowl practices that were available for media members to attend.

1. This year's class of offensive linemen is talented.

The Commanders need at least some help on the offensive line after allowing the second most sacks in the NFL. They could take one of the top tackles with the No. 2 overall pick, but the potential of taking a franchise quarterback off the board is probably too tempting to pass up. They could use one of their four other picks in the top 100 to take an offensive lineman, though, and there should be plenty to choose from.

There were several guards and tackles from both the American and National teams that held their own against a stacked group of defensive linemen (more on them later). Whether they want a starter or a long-term project, the Commanders will have options on how to improve the position. If they want experience, Houston's Patrick Paul -- Chris Paul’s younger brother -- is a player who has the physical traits at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds. Patrick Paul did have moments where his stance was a little high, and his punch was slow when he went against players like Chris Braswell, but he does have some tools that the right coach could develop into starting caliber material.

The biggest riser at tackle might have been Texas' Christian Jones. He was not high on many analysts' big boards prior to this week, despite starting 48 games for the Longhorns, but that should change after winning most of his reps in 1-on-1 pass protection drills. Jones was patient, kept his head back when engaged and did a good job of mirroring defenders. He even won reps against standouts like Braswell and Missouri's Darius Robinson.