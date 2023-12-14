Four things to know about the Los Angeles Rams

3. Aaron Donald, a defensive staple.

Washington's offensive lineman have faced several talented pass-rushers this season, and going against Aaron Donald, widely recognized as the best defensive tackle in recent memory, is an even more daunting task.

Donald's legacy is an immediate presence on any field he steps on, and it's easy to see why that is the case. He can break through the most skilled offensive lines and put pressure on a quarterback. It's what led him to be selected to the Pro Bowl in all nine of his seasons and got him seven First Team All-Pro honors.

Donald's sack numbers (6) might not be as high as some he put up in the prime of his career, but his pressure numbers indicate that he remains a potent threat for offenses. He has 70 total pressures through 13 games -- 30 more than last season -- including 14 quarterback hits and 49 hurries.

Protecting Sam Howell, who is the most sacked quarterback in the league, has been a consistent problem for the Commanders' offense. Donald's skill set will push this challenge even further, and the team is aware of the talent he brings to the other side of the ball.

"He does everything so well," Howell said. "It's just how fast he's able to get off the ball and how strong he is getting on the football. You gotta have a plan for him, you have to know where he is on every snap. He's one of the very very special players in the league, obviously a future Hall of Famer. It's a good challenge and it's a good opportunity for us on Sunday."