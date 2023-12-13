Practice notes | Commanders want to 'finish strong' in final slate of games

The Commanders aren't delusional about their predicament coming out of the bye week. Their 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 4-9, ensuring that they will finish with a non-winning record for the seventh straight season. They're also aware they are the ones who put themselves in such a situation; the defense, which began the year with hopes of being a top unit, is at or near the bottom of nearly every category, and the offense's occasional flashes of above average performance is not nearly good enough to cover up those deficiencies.

So, while the players certainly want to beat the odds and make the postseason, that notion is far from their top priority.

"Until we play better, I'm not really worried about that," Jonathan Allen said in the locker room. "I'm trying to take it game by game."

Showing improvement, both as a team and on an individual level, is an attainable goal. For the Commanders, much of that involves showing some form of consistency against teams that are all at least competing for the playoff seeding. Their next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, could take the seventh seed next week with a win and a Packers loss.