Free agency preview | Cornerback

Stephon Gilmore

If a team is looking to employ Stephon Gilmore's services, it likely won't be for long. He's the second-oldest pending free agent, and this will his fourth team in as many seasons. Though the film isn't as good as it was when he was making Pro Bowls and being named the Defensive Player of the Year, it's still enough to keep teams interested in him.

Though Gilmore can line up in other spots, he's primarily going to be found on the outside against No. 1 receivers (quick flashback to Terry McLaurin's grab over Gilmore in Indianapolis in 2022). Gilmore was as difficult of a task for his opponents as ever, allowing the fifth lowest completion rate of his career and getting 13 pass breakups -- his most since 2019. He also continued his streak of getting at least one interception for the 12th consecutive season.