5 takeaways from Washington's win over Houston

2. The offense did enough to win.

Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders' offense were not pretty once again. It took the unit three drives to really get going, and during that time, it only managed to put up 41 yards.

Washington did manage to find its groove in spurts, though, and that was enough to ride the defensive momentum and keep things in its favor.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders ignited their offense with a strong running game. They got back to that in the second quarter, as Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson with some splashes from Curtis Samuel accounted for 51 of the 85 yards needed to get down the field and put Washington up 14-0.

The other part of the Commanders' winning formula involved explosive plays from Terry McLaurin, and there were some of those as well, as Heinicke hit the wideout on back-to-back plays of 17 and nine yards, which helped tack on a field goal that gave Washington a 20-0 advantage.

As great as having a 20-0 lead was for Washington, it could have been much more. Washington got inside the 10-yard line twice after its first offensive touchdown and had to settle for field goals after the offensive momentum stalled.

There was also a large disparity in production between the first and second halves. Washington punted the ball twice on four possessions and put up less than 100 yards of total offense all while converting just three third downs.