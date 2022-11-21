3 numbers to know from Washington's win against Houston 

The Washington Commanders beat the Texans, 23-10, yesterday in Houston, bringing their record to 6-5 on the season. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 11 win:

5

Against the Texans, the Commanders defense added more evidence to its case that the unit is one of the best in the league right now. It did not just minimize the threat of the Texans' offense; it emphatically neutralized it. Washington's defense held Houston just five net yards in the first half -- the fewest first half yardage allowed by any team in the NFL this season.

The Commanders wasted little time in showing Houston quarterback Davis Mills' & Co. that they would have a tough time at NRG Stadium. Kendall Fuller notched a pick six on the Texans' second play of the game. With just about 20 minutes gone in the first half, Washington's front was having fun as Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jon Allen had recorded sacks. To use head Ron Rivera’s phrasing, the unit was "flying around" and Houston's offensive players struggled to match up against Washington's, particularly when it came to the battle between the Texans' offensive line and the Commanders' front.