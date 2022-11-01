From the booth | Owning the game of inches

Week 2 in Detroit won't be remembered for many positive moments. This was the game that saw Washington find itself in a 22-point hole at half thanks to an anemic offense and a defense that had many missed assignments that led to multiple chunk plays. But a stop inside the five did occur for the second straight week. The Lions tried a run that went nowhere on a second-and-goal at the 3-yard line. The following two plays were both incomplete; one was intended for Amon Ra St. Brown, while the second was for D.J. Chark.

In Week 3 against Philadelphia, Washington was able to get a stop inside their 10 once again. This time, the Eagles tried to run misdirection on an end around with receiver Zack Pascal. It was fourth-and-1 at the 8-yard line, and he got stuffed for no gain. Like the Lions game, this is lost in an outcome that wasn't in doubt at halftime. But it's still worth mentioning here because it continued a trend of what feels like an unusual ability to get stops at the edge of the end zone.

In Week 5, the defense did it three times. THREE. The initial red zone try for Chicago started with a first-and-goal from six. The first call was a run for one yard. The second down play was a pass that went off Efe Obada’s helmet and landed in the arms of Jonathan Allen for his first career interception.