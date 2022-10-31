McLaurin's catch -- and his reaction -- are why his teammates love him so much

As McLaurin walked off the field after Washington called a timeout, he had a message for the thousands in attendance: "This is my city! This is my f---ing city!"

"When the ball was in the air, I knew he was finna get that," said wideout Cam Sims. "I just threw my hands up. I thought it was a [touchdown]."

It was not a score, but it was almost as good as one. Heinicke dove into the end zone on the following play, giving Washington the lead with 22 seconds left.

"People wanna fight for him," Heinicke said. "And to see him fight for everyone else, too, it speaks volumes. The guy's a treasure, and I'm very happy he's on our team."

Of course, the meaning of the moment hit McLaurin. He had just helped the Commanders climb back to .500 after nearly being in free-fall with a 1-4 record three weeks ago. What's more, he did it in his hometown with about 70 of his closest friends and family watching him.

"I'm thankful that I'm here," Mclaurin said. "And it's extremely humbling. I just wanna continue to be the guy that my teammates believe I can be."

The performances that McLaurin puts up are nice; the NFL, at its core, is a production-based business, and his teammates appreciate that.

But there is another reason why McLaurin's teammates love him so much, and it was seen in the locker room after the game, when he was presented with the game ball.