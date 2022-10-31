Numbers to know from Washington's win over the Colts

The Commanders are back at .500 following a gritty 17-16 win over the Colts in Indianapolis last night. Here are three numbers to know from Washington Week 8 win.
25
Antonio Gibson was a star in this victory. In the air, the running back was targeted seven times and made seven catches for 58 receiving yards and also carried the ball seven times for 19 yards. The Commanders turned to Gibson early and he came up big throughout the game, showcasing his speed, physicality and how dangerous he can be in space. He earned his highest PFF grade of the season for the performance.
For the second week in a row, Gibson scored Washington's first touchdown of the game, scampering into the end zone after a nine-yard pass from Heinicke to give the visitors the lead. The touchdown was the RB's 25th career touchdown, which is the most by a Washington player through their first 38 games. Ron Rivera said on Monday that Gibson's new role allows him to immediately impact the game, and Sunday showed how dynamic he can be.
171
When Taylor Heinicke stepped on the field with just over 12 minutes left in the game, he had been picked off, sacked twice and thrown for just 128 yards, which was part of the reason why the Commanders were down nine. Based on what had unfolded up until then, few would have predicted the offense would put up 171 yards in the final quarter.
Never one to shy away from a do-or-die moment, Heinicke rose to the occasion when his team needed him most. He used his legs to get out of tough situations. He showed his maturity as well as arm accuracy and strength to find his receivers. Curtis Samuel came up clutch on the final two drives, catching two fourth-down throws. Terry McLaurin had the play of the game, wrangling in a 33-yard pass that put the Commanders in the position to win the game. The fourth quarter was full of surprises to say the least.
Of the Commanders' 171 yard on the final two drives, Heinicke accounted for 150 through the air.
17
A number with all kinds of poetic layers. Of course, the Commanders finished with 17 points in their Week 8 win.
The MVP of the game was undoubtedly No. 17, who was given the game ball by Rivera in the locker room. McLaurin's return to Indianapolis for his first-ever pro game in his hometown was highly-anticipated by media and loved ones alike. He invited over 70 guests to soak in the occasion with him at Lucas Oil, a stadium where he had made a name for himself both in high school and college. McLaurin finished the game with six receptions for 113 yards, which included an astounding 33-yard contested catch in the dying seconds of the game.
And finally, yesterday's win was the first time Washington overcame a nine-point deficit with five minutes or fewer remaining in the fourth quarter to win since Sept. 19, 2005 at Dallas…17 years ago.
Take a look at the top photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)