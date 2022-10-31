Numbers to know from Washington's win over the Colts

171

When Taylor Heinicke stepped on the field with just over 12 minutes left in the game, he had been picked off, sacked twice and thrown for just 128 yards, which was part of the reason why the Commanders were down nine. Based on what had unfolded up until then, few would have predicted the offense would put up 171 yards in the final quarter.

Never one to shy away from a do-or-die moment, Heinicke rose to the occasion when his team needed him most. He used his legs to get out of tough situations. He showed his maturity as well as arm accuracy and strength to find his receivers. Curtis Samuel came up clutch on the final two drives, catching two fourth-down throws. Terry McLaurin had the play of the game, wrangling in a 33-yard pass that put the Commanders in the position to win the game. The fourth quarter was full of surprises to say the least.