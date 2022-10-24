Third down stops highlight progress made by Commanders defense

Shutting out the Packers on third down is certainly the highlight of the season so far, but it is hardly the first time Washington has stood out in the category. The past three matchups against Tennessee, Chicago and Green Bay have been the best examples of this; in that span, Washington has allowed its opponents to convert 27.3% of their third downs, which is the best in the NFL.

To Rivera, that speaks volumes about how the defense has performed in other areas like first and second-down performance. The Packers, for example, faced second downs of six yards or longer 10 times on Sunday, and they were forced to punt two plays later on six of those occurrences.

It also helped that Washington did a good job of keeping things in front of them on first down. Several defenders pointed out that they knew Green Bay was not going to test them downfield with Allen Lazard or Romeo Doubs. Therefore, the plan was to prevent the Packers from getting yards after the catch and play well closer to the line of scrimmage.