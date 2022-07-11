News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gary Clark predicts bright future for Terry McLaurin

Jul 11, 2022 at 01:40 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

It's a fact that Terry McLaurin has established himself as one of the better receivers the Washington Commanders have had in their 90-year history.

Here are the highlights of McLaurin has already accomplished: he's 15th in career receiving yards for the franchise (he's guaranteed to move up that list in 2022); his 222 receptions are the most through three seasons in Washington; and last season, he became the first Washington receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons since WR Henry Ellard did so from 1994-96.

The most impressive part about all of that: he's only 26 and entering his fourth season, and former Washington receiver Gary Clark sees a lot more of that success in McLaurin's future.

"The quality of man this person is, is something that's been missing from this formula for a while," Clark said. "I'm glad to see that we have it now."

Clark, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion who's third on Washington's all-time receiving list, isn't sure why McLaurin hasn't gotten more attention in the past three seasons. He sees McLaurin as one of the best receivers playing today, and the numbers back that up.

McLaurin is one of 35 players in NFL history to ever record 3,000-plus receiving yards within his first three seasons; he's one of three NFC wide receivers (Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson) with at least 75 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons; and he's one of 10 NFL receivers to have at least 220 receptions, 3,000 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns since 2019.

Related Links

If Clark had to guess, McLaurin's lack of national attention stems from him letting his performance on the field do all the talking. That reminds him of another great Washington receiver: Hall of Famer Art Monk.

"He lets his play do the action," Clark said. "That's why he hasn't been voted to Pro Bowls yet. But that'll come over time."

McLaurin has certainly cultivated the acumen, reputation and production that warranted a multi-year contract. It was a milestone in McLaurin's life -- one that he's been working towards since joining the NFL as a third-round pick.

McLaurin has been the first to say that his real work begins now. So, what is next for the receiver? To Clark, it's time for McLaurin to get the one thing that has escaped his grasp so far.

"Playoffs, playoff wins, playoff championships," Clark said.

PHOTOS | Terry McLaurin signs extension

Take a behind-the-scenes look at Terry McLaurin signing his extension with the Washington Commanders. (Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders)

07052022 McLaurin Extension 0001
1 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0002
2 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0003
3 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0004
4 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0005
5 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0006
6 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0007
7 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0008
8 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0009
9 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0010
10 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0011
11 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0012
12 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0013
13 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0014
14 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0015
15 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0016
16 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0017
17 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0018
18 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
07052022 McLaurin Extension 0019
19 / 19
Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While he does have a team-first mentality, it's been clear that McLaurin has done his part to help his team get into the postseason. He's been the team's leading receiver the past three seasons, averaging 1,030 yards in that span, and accounted for 16 touchdowns.

That consistency is what gives Clark so much confidence in McLaurin's skill set. He's been so solid over the years that there isn't much for Clark to critique. The way Clark sees it, the other pieces around McLaurin need to come into play.

"You always need all those different components," Clark said. "I need my defense to play great. I need my offense to play great. I need my offensive line to block for my quarterback … What I can tell you is that his piece of the puzzle is going to be in place."

The good news is that McLaurin is more focused on elevating his teammates rather than setting personal goals, and after talking with McLaurin when he came to sign his extension, it's clear to Clark that McLaurin has the leadership and attitude to do that.

"I understand that he can bring that performance out of his teammates," Clark said. "And that's important to get performances...because sometimes coaches just can't get because they're not a player."

And there's plenty of evidence that McLaurin has been providing those services for some time now. Just look at all the quarterbacks McLaurin has caught passes from.

"My main priority and just my mindset with each quarterback is try to put my best foot forward and make them look good in any way, shape or form I can," McLaurin said. "I've never really tried to focus on how many I've had and although you want to try to get a connection with a guy and have some longevity. I've had fun and I've learned from all the quarterbacks I've had up until this point."

There are high expectations for Washington heading into Year 3 of Ron Rivera’s tenure. Much of that hinges on McLaurin's success, and Rivera views him as an important piece of the offense regardless of whether he gets 1,000 yards for the third straight season.

Clark is confident that he'll hit that mark again, though.

"He's gonna have...three receivers that are gonna be put out there," Clark said. “\[Jahan Dotson\] is gonna take some pressure off of him. When pressure gets divided among three, you can't double team everybody."

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A look ahead to training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 11, 2022.

news

Joe Jacoby, 3-time Super Bowl champion and member of 'The Hogs,' named semifinalist Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Jacoby, a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Louisville in 1981, was one of the key players on a Washington offensive line that dominated the 1980s and early 1990s.

news

Wake Up Washington | One more move Commanders could make before training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 8, 2022.

news

Top 5 catches of Terry McLaurin's career

It's impossible to think of every spectacular catch that McLaurin has made, but Commanders.com has listed five that stand out among the rest.

news

Why Rivera viewed McLaurin as an 'organizational signing' that had to get done

Rivera made a priority for the Commanders to extend McLaurin because of how the wideout affects the entire organization.

news

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin is ready to lead

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

news

Top 5 defensive linemen Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the defensive linemen.

news

5 takeaways from Terry McLaurin's press conference

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin addressed the media Wednesday morning after signing his contract extension. Here are five takeaways from his press conference.

news

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin is here to stay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

news

Terry McLaurin humbled, ready to work after signing extension

McLaurin's life has changed forever with him signing a long-term extension. Now, he's ready to get back to work.

news

Social media reacts to Terry McLaurin's extension

Analysts and fans praise the Washington Commanders signing McLaurin, recognized as their best offensive player, to a contract extension.

Advertising