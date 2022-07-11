Gary Clark predicts bright future for Terry McLaurin

It's a fact that Terry McLaurin has established himself as one of the better receivers the Washington Commanders have had in their 90-year history.

Here are the highlights of McLaurin has already accomplished: he's 15th in career receiving yards for the franchise (he's guaranteed to move up that list in 2022); his 222 receptions are the most through three seasons in Washington; and last season, he became the first Washington receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons since WR Henry Ellard did so from 1994-96.

The most impressive part about all of that: he's only 26 and entering his fourth season, and former Washington receiver Gary Clark sees a lot more of that success in McLaurin's future.

"The quality of man this person is, is something that's been missing from this formula for a while," Clark said. "I'm glad to see that we have it now."

Clark, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion who's third on Washington's all-time receiving list, isn't sure why McLaurin hasn't gotten more attention in the past three seasons. He sees McLaurin as one of the best receivers playing today, and the numbers back that up.