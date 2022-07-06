Top 5 defensive linemen Washington will face in 2022

Garrett is entering his sixth season with the Browns, and while the team has been mostly inconsistent in that span, minus an 11-5 finish in 2020, he's been the most reliable player on the roster.

Garrett has been an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in three of the last four seasons, and had it not been for a suspension in 2019 that kept him out of the final six games, he likely would have received the honors for four years straight. He's finished with double-digit sacks every season since 2018, including a career-high 16 in 2021.

In total, Garrett has 50 sacks in 57 games, putting him behind Reggie White and Derrick Thomas for the fastest in NFL history.