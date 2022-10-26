Practice report | Terry McLaurin reflects on emotions of returning to Indianapolis

Terry McLaurin is the kind of player who focuses on the most important task at hand. For this week, that is making sure the Washington Commanders get a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Week 8 matchup has more personal connections for McLaurin. He will be playing in Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium, where he made plenty of memories with his father, for the first time as a professional player, and he would be lying if he said that was not on his mind this week.

"It's kinda cool to be able to go back to where I grew up...where my affinity for football started," McLaurin said.

The thought of playing against Indianapolis has always been on McLaurin's mind, but it is hardly the first time McLaurin has played in the stadium of his childhood team. He helped Cathedral High School win four consecutive state championships, and he was part of two Big Ten Championship teams with Ohio State, both of which were played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

But McLaurin's association with the Colts goes back further than that. His dad was a season ticket holder, and the two of them would root for Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who was McLaurin's favorite player.