News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Terry McLaurin reflects on emotions of returning to Indianapolis

Oct 26, 2022 at 05:35 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice KC14649
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

Terry McLaurin is the kind of player who focuses on the most important task at hand. For this week, that is making sure the Washington Commanders get a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Week 8 matchup has more personal connections for McLaurin. He will be playing in Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium, where he made plenty of memories with his father, for the first time as a professional player, and he would be lying if he said that was not on his mind this week.

"It's kinda cool to be able to go back to where I grew up...where my affinity for football started," McLaurin said.

The thought of playing against Indianapolis has always been on McLaurin's mind, but it is hardly the first time McLaurin has played in the stadium of his childhood team. He helped Cathedral High School win four consecutive state championships, and he was part of two Big Ten Championship teams with Ohio State, both of which were played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

But McLaurin's association with the Colts goes back further than that. His dad was a season ticket holder, and the two of them would root for Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who was McLaurin's favorite player.

"That's the kind of receiver I wanted to be, someone who's dependable and did their job." McLaurin said of Harrison. "He played the right way. He was available. He was tough."

The return to Indianapolis is also a full circle moment for McLaurin. He spent his entire childhood dreaming of playing in the NFL. Now, he is set to come to Indianapolis as the No. 1 weapon for the team that drafted him in 2019 and is considered one of the best young receivers in the NFL.

It serves as a reminder to McLaurin of how blessed his life has been, and while his list of ticket requests is longer than he cares to admit, he cannot wait to share the moment with his loved ones.

Still, the best way to celebrate a homecoming for McLaurin would be with a win.

"I wanna keep our win streak going," McLaurin said. "They [the Colts] are really disciplined on defense, and I know they have a new quarterback, but he's probably going to give them a lot of energy. So, we have to go in there and limit the negative plays and get off to a fast start on the road."

Here are some more notes from Wednesday's practice:

Related Links

-- Ron Rivera was not at practice on Wednesday because of a personal matter, so defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio took his place addressing the media on Wednesday. His first question was about Taylor Heinicke and what his energy does to the locker room, and he said that the players love his grittiness.

"He's just a guy that sells out, finds a way, scrappy, never gives up," Del Rio said. "That's kind of how he's made it...and how he's been able to impact us in a positive way when he's playing for us."

-- There is still no official word on when Chase Young will return to practice, but Del Rio said that the defensive end is working hard and is "close" to making a coming back. Until he is cleared, the team is rooting for him as he goes through his recovery.

"He's doing a great job and keeping his spirits high and staying involved mentally and being very engaged," Del Rio said. "But until he gets the clearance, it's just a 'wait and see.'"

PHOTOS | Week 8 Practice 10/26

The Washington Commanders have begun their week of prep for the Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14690
1 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14776
2 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14775
3 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14774
4 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14771
5 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14773
6 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14770
7 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14772
8 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14760
9 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14769
10 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14766
11 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14768
12 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14767
13 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14763
14 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14765
15 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14764
16 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14762
17 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14761
18 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14754
19 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14759
20 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14757
21 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14758
22 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14756
23 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14752
24 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14749
25 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14755
26 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14750
27 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14753
28 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14751
29 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14746
30 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14748
31 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14747
32 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14744
33 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14742
34 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14745
35 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14743
36 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14741
37 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14740
38 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14731
39 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14735
40 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14736
41 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14739
42 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14738
43 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14737
44 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14733
45 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14732
46 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14734
47 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14728
48 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14729
49 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14730
50 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14724
51 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14727
52 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14723
53 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14725
54 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14726
55 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14722
56 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14717
57 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14719
58 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14715
59 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14720
60 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14721
61 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14718
62 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14716
63 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14712
64 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14714
65 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14710
66 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14713
67 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14711
68 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14709
69 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14704
70 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14706
71 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14707
72 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14705
73 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14702
74 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14708
75 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14703
76 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14701
77 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14699
78 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14697
79 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14700
80 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14698
81 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14695
82 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14696
83 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14687
84 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14691
85 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14686
86 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14694
87 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14693
88 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14688
89 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14689
90 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Wednesday Practice14692
91 / 147
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF002
92 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF078
93 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF045
94 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF079
95 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF075
96 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF077
97 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF070
98 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF076
99 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF074
100 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF073
101 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF072
102 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF071
103 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF065
104 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF068
105 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF066
106 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF069
107 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF062
108 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF064
109 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF051
110 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF058
111 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF063
112 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF053
113 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF048
114 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF047
115 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF052
116 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF050
117 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF039
118 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF049
119 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF038
120 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF040
121 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF044
122 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF041
123 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF037
124 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF034
125 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF032
126 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF031
127 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF030
128 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF029
129 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF027
130 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF025
131 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF028
132 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF023
133 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF026
134 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF024
135 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF022
136 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF005
137 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF015
138 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF021
139 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF017
140 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF020
141 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF013
142 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF009
143 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF007
144 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF003
145 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF012
146 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10262022 Week 8 Practice EF001
147 / 147
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- Sam Ehlinger will be under center for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, which presents some interesting challenges in terms of watching film on a quarterback that has not played in the regular season up to this point.

The Commanders do know a little bit about him based on preseason film and their own evaluations of him from when he was going through the draft process. Del Rio compared Ehlinger's to that of Heinicke, calling the second-year pro "a scrappy guy" who can extend some plays with his legs.

-- Heinicke had some high praise for McLaurin during his press conference. He called the Commanders' No. 1 wide receiver "the pro's pro" who knows how to talk to people. He is not going to get in someone's face and scream at them, but he tells his teammates what they need to hear.

With that being said, there are still moments where McLaurin gets hyped up. His 37-yard touchdown against the Packers was the most prominent example of that.

"I've never seen him so animated," Heinicke said. "You never see that part of Terry, at least I haven't. When you see Terry like that, that gets everyone juiced, because he's mostly a calm, collected guy."

-- Here are some injury updates: Jahan Dotson was absent from practice after re-tweaking his hamstring during last Thursday's practice. Rivera said last week that the team intends to be very cautious with Dotson as he deals with the injury.

Logan Thomas was practicing with his teammates for the first time in about three weeks and was a limited participant. Thomas suffered a calf injury prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans and has been on the side field ever since. Having Thomas back against the Colts should provide the offense with a boost.

Saahdiq Charles was out of practice, and Trai Turner took his place at right guard in his absence.

Related Content

news

Commanders-Colts Week 8 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts have announced their injury reports for the Week 8 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Colts preview | Heading out to the Hoosier State

The Washington Commanders will go on the road to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Alex Smith calls Terry McLaurin one of his favorite teammates ever

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

news

Commanders sign DaMarcus Fields to practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Heinicke's second half vs. Packers shows why Commanders have 'tremendous amount of faith in what he can do'

After a frustrating first half against Green Bay, Heinicke led the Commanders to a comeback by completing 13-of-16 passes and throwing two touchdowns.

news

Commanders sign Danny Johnson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

From the booth | Terry McLaurin reminded everyone why he's so scary

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein takes a look at Terry McLaurin's impact on the Commanders' win over the Packers.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders finding a running back rhythm

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

news

Third down stops highlight progress made by Commanders defense

The Commanders are second in third down defense, and it's a reflection of how the unit is playing in other areas on the field.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's win over Green Bay

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders secured their second win in a row, rallying to defeat the Green Bay Packers, 23-21, at FedExField. Here are three numbers to know from the victory.

news

Commanders-Packers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

Advertising