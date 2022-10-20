'The kid is a gamer': Heinicke's teammates have complete faith in him

Heinicke's journey is also why his teammates respect him. Terry McLaurin pointed out that the NFL is all about making the most of opportunities, and the wideout believes that Heinicke is "probably one of the poster boys for that."

"He did everything he could to give us a chance to be successful," McLaurin said. "Since then, he's taken it and run with it."

Heinicke was given the reins in 2021 after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending hip subluxation in Week 1, and over the course of 15 starts, he completed 65% of his passes for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns. But what impressed the players more than the stats was his ability to keep them in games in tight situations. One of the best moments came in Week 2, his first as a starter in 2021, when he delivered a touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones to take the lead against the New York Giants and later set the team up for a game-winning field goal.

"He's always been that kind of guy that provides energy," Thomas said. "And I wouldn't expect anything less this weekend and moving forward. That's who he is, that's his personality."

While not perfect, Heinicke has confidence in his own abilities, and the players can feel that.