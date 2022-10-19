Practice report | Heinicke more comfortable, confident in his skill set

There were two areas from his skill set that Heinicke wanted to work on heading into the summer: footwork and arm strength. He was relying too much on his arm to make throws rather than using the rest of his body, and it led to some issues in terms of velocity and getting the ball deeper downfield.

Heinicke travelled to Los Angeles several times during the offseason to train with 3DQB's Adam Dedeaux, the same trainer who works with Wentz and other top quarterbacks. It was during those sessions that he learned more about incorporating his hips into his throws with a motion that he described as "pretty much the same exact thing as a golf swing."

"That's where you get all your power from," Heinicke said. "I've tried to use my hips a lot more."

Those tweaks do not necessarily mean that Heinicke will throw the ball downfield more often; he made plenty of attempts at that last year, too. However, it does mean that he will be more comfortable when asked to make those throws.