How to enter the Washington Commanders Draft Day Sweepstakes

No Purchase Necessary TO ENTER OR WIN. A Purchase WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR Chances Of Winning. Open only to legal United States residents of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Employees, agents, and representatives (and their immediate families (parent, child, spouse, or sibling, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related) of (1) Pro-Football LLC., d/b/a Washington Commanders ("PFI" or "Commanders"), (2) the NFL Entities (defined below), and each their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising, and promotion agencies are not eligible to enter or win. The NFL Entities shall be defined as the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC, and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives, and employees. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Commanders, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws. The Sweepstakes will consist of a random drawing to determine the Winners among those participants who correctly enter the Sweepstakes under the guidelines stated herein. There will be three (3) winners ("Winners"). Commanders has the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules (including without limitation by adjusting any of the dates and/or timeframes stipulated in these Official Rules) and to cancel, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes at any time in its discretion. This Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with X.

TIMING*:* Sweepstakes begins on April 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time ("EST") and ends on April 28, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST (the "Promotion Period"). Any entry received after the close of the entry period will not be accepted.

HOW to enter*:* There are two ways to enter during the Promotion Period:

Via @Commanders: During the Promotion Period, log-in to your X account and navigate to the official Washington Commanders Twitter account (@Commanders). To receive one (1) entry: (i) locate and retweet the Sweepstakes tweet from this account; (ii) follow that account.

The following applies to all entries, regardless of entry method: LIMIT OF ONE (1) ENTRY PER ENTRANT USING ONLY ONE (1) TWITTER ACCOUNT THROUGHOUT THE PROMOTION PERIOD. Entries must be received during the Promotion Period. Proof of sent entry or entry receipt (such as a copy of a "thank you" message) does not constitute proof of actual receipt of entry by Commanders for purposes of this Promotion. Limit one (1) prize per person. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated or mechanical means and entries by any means which subvert the entry process are void. Entries not legitimately submitted in accordance with these Official Rules are void. All entries become the property of Commanders and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entries that are late, incomplete, copied, misdirected, mutilated, illegitimate, postage-due, inaccurate, illegible, lost, damaged, or generated by automated means are void. All required information on the entry platform must be provided, or entry will be void.

random DRAWING*:* Commanders will select three (3) potential Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries who entered on or about April 29, 2024.

WINNER NOTIFICATION*:* Potential Winners will be notified by phone, e-mail, X direct message or any other means in PFI's sole discretion within one (1) days of drawing. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission for PFI, its designees, affiliates and licensees to use potential Winners' name, hometown, and likeness for online posting, and/or any advertising and publicity without additional compensation. The potential Winners will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, and a publicity release within twenty-four (24) hours of receipt. If (i) such documents are not returned within the specified time period, (ii) a prize or prize notification is rejected, faulty or returned as undeliverable, (iii) PFI is unable to contact a potential Winner within twenty-four (24) hours of notification, or (iv) a potential Winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, then the prize will be forfeited and, at PFI' discretion and time permitting, an alternate Winner selected for the drawing at issue.

PRIZE*:* The prize is one (1) Washington Commanders hat (the "Prize"). Three (3) Winners will be selected to receive a Prize. The Approximate Retail Value of each Prize is Forty Dollars ($40) The Total ARV for all Prizes is One Hundred Twenty Dollars ($120).

GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: Winners agree that the prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty, representation, or guarantee, either express or implied by PFI, in fact or in law, whether now known or hereinafter enacted, relative to the use or enjoyment of the prize, including, without limitation, its quality, merchantability, or fitness for a particular purpose. All prize details are at PFI' sole discretion. The Winners may not substitute, assign, or transfer a prize or redeem a prize for cash, but PFI reserves the right, at its sole direction, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value in the event an offered prize or portion of the prize becomes unavailable for any reason. The Winners are responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. PFI will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen prize or any prize that is undeliverable or does not reach Winners for any reason, including, without limitation, because of incorrect or changed contact information. PFI will provide an IRS 1099 Form to Winners who receive a prize with an ARV that exceeds $600. No more than the stated prizes will be awarded. All prizes legitimately claimed will be awarded.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of PFI, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes. Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, inaccurate, stolen, misdirected, undelivered, garbled, illegible or postage-due mail or entries; or for technical failure or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing, or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes and the Winners, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants' or any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by PFI, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. PFI reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in PFI' sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the PFI, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, or proper play, or submission of entries, or for any other reason determined by PFI in its sole discretion and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential Winners for the drawing at issue from all eligible, non-suspect entries received for the applicable drawing prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by PFI. PFI is not responsible for electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of active or passive filtering of any kind, or insufficient space in entrant's e-mail account to receive email messages. PFI is not responsible, and may disqualify an entrant, if his or her e-mail address, telephone, or other contact information does not work or if it is changed without entrant giving prior written notice to PFI. PFI' failure to or decision not to enforce any provision in these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that or any other provision. In the event there is an alleged or actual ambiguity, discrepancy, or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes-related materials and/or these Official Rules (including any alleged discrepancy or inconsistency in these Official Rules), it will be resolved in PFI' sole discretion. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. If PFI determines at any time in its sole discretion that the Winners or potential Winners are disqualified, ineligible, or in violation of these Official Rules, PFI reserves the right in its sole discretion to select an alternate Winner, even if the disqualified potential Winner's name may have been shown or announced publicly. If any person supplies false information, obtains entries by fraudulent means, or is otherwise determined to be in violation of these Official Rules in an attempt to obtain any prize, PFI may disqualify that person and seek damages from him or her and that person may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Entrants, by participating, agree that Pro-Football LLC, WFI Stadium LLC, Scoreboard HoldCo LLC, Scoreboard HoldCo II LLC, Washington Football LLC, WFI Group LLC, Washington Football Park LLC, and Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, Inc. (collectively, the "Team Entities"), the NFL Entities, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, members, managers, contractors, employees, representatives, and agents (collectively, "Released Parties") will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by entrants against, any liability, for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse, awarding or use of any prize (including any activity related thereto) or while preparing for, participating in and/or traveling to or from any prize- or Sweepstakes-related activity.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE WEBSITE OR THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, PFI WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

DISPUTES: Any controversy, dispute, or claim regarding the performance or interpretation of this Sweepstakes shall be resolved by binding arbitration, at the request of either party, in accordance with JAMS Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures, with such arbitration to be conducted in Loudoun County, Virginia. The parties hereby waive their right to a jury trial. Except where prohibited, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the entrant and any Released Party, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prize awarded, or the determination of the prize must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will an entrant be permitted or entitled to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than entrant's actual out-pocket expenses (if any), not to exceed two hundred fifty dollars ($250), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Winner LIST*:* For the name of the Winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope as well as a note requesting the names of the Winners to: 2024 Washington Draft Day Commanders Sweepstakes Winners' List, 1600 FedEx Way, Landover, MD 20785. Only one (1) request per outer envelope will be fulfilled.