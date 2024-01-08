How to watch Managing Partner Josh Harris' end of season press conference

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris will address the media today following the decision to relieve Ron Rivera of his duties as the franchise's head coach. The press conference will take place at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

"As we look ahead, we recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary," Harris said in a statement. "Alongside my partners, I have assembled a small advisory committee to assist me in identifying two important roles for this organization: head of football operations and head coach. I have asked Mitch Rales, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and David Blitzer, as well as Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, to join the advisory committee that will work with me to make the best decisions for the franchise."