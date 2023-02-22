'I was dreaming too small': Tyrae Reid Jr. has been inspired, galvanized by Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship  

His coaching career began at the Division III level as a quarterbacks coach at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. Here, evidence started to build behind Reid's initial inkling that coaching might be a good fit. Finding success with the quarterbacks at McDaniel, he was selected to the NCAA Future Football Coaches Academy in 2015.

After two seasons with the Green Terror, Reid returned to Bowie State for a Division I job with more responsibility. His time as an offensive coordinator with the Bulldogs was a vital step in his coaching journey.

"It gave me a sense of purpose and confidence in my coaching," Reid said. "I know a lot of guys who came out of similar situations as I did. I recruited Baltimore city. I recruited a lot of similar areas to where I grew up. Giving those guys an opportunity to play college ball, getting those guys that structure, giving those guys the ability to have a mentor, a big brother, a father figure, whatever they need, it was a great experience."

Again, Reid proved himself and started turning some heads. He was named to FootballScoop's Minority Coaches Watch List, which piqued the interest of Alonzo Carter, an assistant head coach at San Jose State who also happens to be on the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches executive committee.

Not long after having a few conversations with Reid, Carter learned about the Doug Williams Coaching Fellowship and passed it on to Bowie State's young offensive coordinator. After an interview process in which head coach Ron Rivera called Reid "extremely impressive," he was offered the fellowship position.

As an offensive assistant for the Commanders, Reid spent the 2022 season working with the quarterbacks alongside Ken Zampese and assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control coach Luke Del Rio. He hit the ground running just before training camp and spent the subsequent months soaking in all the lessons of the sport's highest level.

"It's definitely eye-opening to understand what goes into a game plan, what goes into a practice," Reid said. "There's a lot more detail to the game. Everything about it is different, and you understand why this is the highest level."

Reid did well enough in his first high-pressure, fast-paced season in the NFL that he was invited back for the 2023 season.

"I'm super excited about continuing to learn. I work with some amazing coaches, and I pick up stuff from them on the daily," Reid said. "I just want to keep working hard trying to try to win some games so we get to the playoffs."

From a deeper knowledge of X's and O's to trips to places he had only seen on TV, the Doug William Diversity Coaching Fellowship has offered Reid so much. The fellowship has exposed him to a whole new world and encouraged him to dream big, which is more than what can be put on a resume.