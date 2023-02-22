Commanders position review | Wide receiver

Key takeaways

-- Terry McLaurin continues to be Washington's most consistent weapon: Ron Rivera called McLaurin an "organizational signing" when the receiver agreed to a long-term extension. It did not come as a surprise that McLaurin lived up to that moniker with a banner year.

Not only did McLaurin put up a career-high 1,191 yards in Year 4 -- which, by the way, made him the first Washington receiver since Henry Ellard to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons -- but he also did so with 10 fewer targets compared to 2021. Between his consistent route running and knack for coming down with contested grabs, he had the fifth highest DVOA among all receivers, per Football Outsiders.

And to back that up even further, McLaurin wrapped up the season 10th in receiving yards and eighth in yards per reception despite being 23rd in targets.

-- Jahan Dotson emerged as a top red zone target: It did not take long for Dotson to justify the Commanders taking him with the 16th overall pick in 2022.

It is a fact that Dotson started his rookie season among the NFL's top wideouts when it came to scoring touchdowns. Through the first four games, Dotson was tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the league (4).

Dotson's season got slightly derailed because of a hamstring injury, but he still ended up leading the Commanders in receiving touchdowns. He also showed that he can be a deep threat with plays like his 50-yard receptions against the New York Giants.