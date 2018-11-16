In The Giving Mood, Redskins Players Offer Up Free Tickets On Twitter 

Tickets for this Sunday's game against Houston have been up for grabs this week with one caveat: If you win them, come to FedExField and cheer loudly.
What began with Josh Norman calling for more cheers from fans at home games, turned into multiple Redskins players tweeting that they'd be giving away tickets in order to fill the seats this Sunday as the team hosts the Houston Texans.
Mason Foster was the first to make his announcement on Twitter.
"We want all the fans coming out, just figured we'd do it as a group," Foster said. "Usually give them out to kid who got good grades, do some community service. But, we're just going to get a bunch together and see how it goes. It's always good when you can give stuff back, especially doing it random like that. So, it's pretty cool."
The group Foster is referring to would be the linebackers, including Zach Brown and Shaun Dion-Hamilton, who also posted on Twitter about ticket giveaways.
"It's been crazy, my Twitter has been blowing up," Foster said. "So, we gave Shaun Dion, he's a good organizer, he's a valedictorian and all that. He organized it, he's got the winners. Shaun you got them picked out right? Yeah, he randomly choose them. He's going to send out the message today, so good luck."
But it wasn't just the linebackers who were feeling the giving spirit this week. Defensive backs Josh Norman and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix each hosted their own giveaways.
On Twitter, Norman gave away 10 pairs of tickets to lucky fans of his choosing.
And, as he hinted at in his earlier post, it seems he'll be making an appearance to hand some tickets out in person.
Clinton-Dix chose to help by starting a ticket giveaway for first responders. In conjunction with November being the NFL's Salute to Service month, he covered the cost of the next 100 tickets purchased by first responders after he made his post.