Inside Andrew Wylie's transition to offensive tackle

It was not a quick transition for Wylie to go from guard to tackle. After signing with the Chiefs in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, Wylie spent the majority of his first three seasons at right and left guard. With his blend of quickness and physicality, he was able to quickly establish himself as one of the Chiefs' best offensive linemen with 35 starts at guard in 41 games.

The transition to tackle started all the way back in 2020, when the Chiefs ran out of tackles because of injury to Mitchell Schwartz and Mike Remmers. The Chiefs decided to bump Wylie out to the position, and he ended up staying at the position all the way through the team's playoff run. He was put in the same position the following season, when Lucas Niang was sidelined with a knee injury, and ended up starting seven games in 2021.

Wylie earned the role as the starting right tackle outright in 2022 and kept it for the entire season. He feels much more comfortable at the position now than he did three years ago, and he can credit some of that to learning from Schwartz, who received positive grades from Pro Football Focus in run- and pass-blocking for his entire nine-year career.