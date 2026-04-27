"It's getting to where it needs to be": Sanctioning decision takes D.C. girls flag football to new level

Opening doors like sanctioning has been a journey. Lois Cook, former football player for the D.C. Divas and current team vice president, intimately knows the pains of trying to grow a sport on the margins. She's been dedicated to giving back and teaching girls the game, and being at the National Mall to watch girls flag take yet another stride was "powerful" for her.

"It's important because it gives a message to the rest of the country," Cook said. "It gives a message to those young girls who don't know what their path might be, and it just says that anything is possible."

Passion and commitment from advocates like Cook, along with student-athletes, coaches and schools has been a key ingredient in getting girls flag in the DMV to where it is today. The Commanders' support has been another with the team investing seven figures, donating resources and putting on clinics and trainings to increase access and sustainably expand the sport.

"They've been blessing us," Coach Greene said. "We couldn't be more appreciative of what the Commanders have given us so far, like the uniforms and things of that nature. It's just an honor and a privilege."

Members from Eastern girls flag and other D.C. schools the Commanders have partnered with were on stage for the big moment on Sunday. Here, they got to feel the impact of their dedication and their love for a sport still finding its way.