"It's getting to where it needs to be": Sanctioning decision takes D.C. girls flag football to new level

On Sunday, historic news was revealed in a historic setting as part of the NFL's 2027 draft kickoff event in, Washington, D.C. On the National Mall, alongside the celebration of what will be the first NFL draft in the nation's capital, girls flag football was officially announced as a sanctioned high school sport in the district.
"Standing on the National Mall for the announcement of the 2027 NFL draft and the sanctioning of girls flag football was a full-circle moment," Commanders' Director of Youth Football Dan Levy said. "The draft represents opportunity, belief and life-changing decisions. Now that's being extended to the next generation of girls stepping onto the field."
Girls flag football has grown significantly across the region in recent years, with more schools adding it in a club capacity to their offerings. In becoming a sanctioned sport in D.C., it will now get more state support and more funding, space and resources dedicated to the game from individual schools. Now, girls flag leagues can unify under one state umbrella, and teams will get a chance to compete for an official playoff state championship run by the association. With this comes a feeling of equality that goes a long way for those involved.
"Now everything the men are doing the women are doing as well," Eastern Senior High School girls flag head coach Dajuan Greene said.
Opening doors like sanctioning has been a journey. Lois Cook, former football player for the D.C. Divas and current team vice president, intimately knows the pains of trying to grow a sport on the margins. She's been dedicated to giving back and teaching girls the game, and being at the National Mall to watch girls flag take yet another stride was "powerful" for her.
"It's important because it gives a message to the rest of the country," Cook said. "It gives a message to those young girls who don't know what their path might be, and it just says that anything is possible."
Passion and commitment from advocates like Cook, along with student-athletes, coaches and schools has been a key ingredient in getting girls flag in the DMV to where it is today. The Commanders' support has been another with the team investing seven figures, donating resources and putting on clinics and trainings to increase access and sustainably expand the sport.
"They've been blessing us," Coach Greene said. "We couldn't be more appreciative of what the Commanders have given us so far, like the uniforms and things of that nature. It's just an honor and a privilege."
Members from Eastern girls flag and other D.C. schools the Commanders have partnered with were on stage for the big moment on Sunday. Here, they got to feel the impact of their dedication and their love for a sport still finding its way.
"You guys might not see it right now, but you are inspiring the next generation below you guys," Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil said to the teams. "You guys will be the ones that the younger girls, like my daughters, will be looking up to one day. Always when you're doing what you're doing, you're not just doing it for yourself, you're doing it for the ones beneath you and the ones that are coming after them."
These words were special for student athletes like Leana Smith-Millet. She's seen so much progress made having started in the sport at KIPP D.C. just two years ago. Now a senior, she sees sanctioning as "girls flag finally getting the recognition [she] feels like it deserves."
"It's getting to where it needs to be," Smith-Millet said.
Her teammate Jalai Powell sees the moves the sport is making and giving confidence to younger girls.
"It will help them learn to get out there, don't be scared, do what your heart desires," Powell said.
When more girls are able to feel like they can pour themselves into this sport, more are able to reap the benefits of the game. These gifts will make an impact long after they decide to hang up their cleats.
"You have that opportunity to develop yourself, your character, your work ethic which makes a difference in college and in careers," Cook said. "There's so much that comes out of this, so many good things."