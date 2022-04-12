'It's kind of neat to see': Rivera discusses emotions of telling players they're getting drafted

In just 16 days, the Washington Commanders will be on the clock for the 2022 NFL Draft. Not long after that, commissioner Roger Goodell will announce which player the team will select with the 11th overall pick.

It will be an important moment for the Commanders and head coach Ron Rivera, who has emphasized the importance of the third offseason of his tenure. It will be another chance for him to secure a player who he believes will be able to put on the field immediately, as he has done with Chase Young and Jamin Davis.

That's only half of what makes the night so exciting, though. Rivera will change a young player's life forever with a phone call, creating a moment they'll remember for the rest of their lives.

"You listen to their reaction, you hear their reactions and in some cases, you can see them because they do have a camera at their home," Rivera said on 97.1 WASH-FM during his and team president Jason Wright's radio tour announcing the team's partnership with iHeartRadio. "It's kind of neat to see. It really is."

Rivera already has a few memorable draft moments under his belt as the Commanders' head coach, starting with the 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. Like the rest of his draft class during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Young was with his family in Maryland because of that year's version of the draft being completely virtual.