Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Sporting News thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

Olave, a four-star recruit out of California, has been steadily rising up draft boards in recent months, and that's a credit in part to how impressive he was during the NFL Combine in March. Officially, his 40-yard dash time stands at a 4.39, which already makes him one of the fastest wideouts in a speedy class. Prior to his official time, however, Olave ran a blazing 4.26.

The Commanders already have a trio of speedsters on offense with McLaurin (4.35), Gibson (4.39) and Curtis Samuel (4.31). Adding another of Olave's pedigree (quarterbacks have a passer rating of 133.5 when throwing to him) would bring more fortification to a passing offense that ranked 20th last season.

"The quiet storm of the Ohio State wide receiver corps, Olave is smooth, steady and makes things happen," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who compared Olave to McLaurin. "His movements are fluid and easy from snap to the catch and all points between. He's fast but efficient and plays with the bend and foot agility to uncover on all three levels."

The possibility of pairing McLaurin with Olave is one that has intrigued analysts. After all, the two already have a strong relationship from their days at Ohio State. Olave discussed their bond at the NFL Combine, saying that McLaurin became a mentor to him early in his college career. That bond is something Olave still cherishes today.