Training Camp Notebook | Diving into Jahan Dotson, Antonio Gibson's possible roles on special teams

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up another training camp practice, putting them one day closer to their road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The weather was breezy, and the practice was light on Thursday, but here are the observations from some of the highlights and press conferences from this morning.

-- One of Carson Wentz’s best series came during red zone drills, when he had three catches for three touchdowns. The first was a lob to Jahan Dotson, who kept his feet in bounds near the left corner of the end zone; the second was a pass to the middle of the field to Terry McLaurin; and the third was a catch from Dyami Brown, who made the reception at the 1-yard line and finished the play in the end zone.