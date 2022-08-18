Scott Turner to call plays from sideline rather than booth for Commanders

ASHBURN — The idea had been brewing in Scott Turner's mind for months. After last season ended, the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator began wondering if he should move from the coaches' box to the sideline on game days. Then the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz, and Turner became convinced.

Turner will indeed call plays from the sideline this coming season, as was the case in Saturday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Turner said he feels the change will benefit the offense as it will allow him to communicate better with the unit — and specifically the quarterback.

"I talked to coach (Ron) Rivera about it and he was all for it," Turner said.

The adjustment comes in Turner's third season with the Commanders. Before, the 40-year-old sat up high to get a full picture of the field. But there were trade-offs with that approach. If Turner wanted to talk with one of his quarterbacks, for instance, either the passer would have to put on the headset or Turner would relay the message to quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese for him to pass along.

Now, Turner can simply walk over."That really helps them both," Rivera said.