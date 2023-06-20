Jacoby Brissett providing Sam Howell with guidance amid QB competition

But when they're off the field, they often talk to each other on the sidelines about what they were seeing from the defense and how they can improve. Howell has come to appreciate the relationship they share.

"Jacoby's awesome. Me and him have become really good friends, and he's just a great guy," Howell said. "He's been through so much in his career. He's seen a lot. He's spent some time with a lot of different teams. He was in New England for a long time with Brady. He just has so many stories and so much insight that he can share. He's been great to have here and he helps a lot."

Based on what Howell's teammates have said, it seems like Brissett's influence has helped him take command of the huddle. Howell said that has always been a part of his skill set, but it certainly helps to have a veteran providing some extra pointers.

"He's taken the bull by the horns, and he's really led us a lot this offseason," said Terry McLaurin.

Howell and Brissett understand that their coaches will ultimately do what's best for the team. Brissett is trying to earn the job, and Howell is trying to keep it. Neither have shied away from the competition, but they're approaching it in a way that will elevate each other.