News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Carson Wentz appreciates his time in Philly but has team-first focus in Week 3

Sep 21, 2022 at 05:41 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

09212022 Week 3 Practice10043
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

Did you know that Carson Wentz played for the Philadelphia Eagles? And get this, he is playing them for the first time this week.

There is plenty of sarcasm in that statement, because Wentz has been asked about the reunion with his former team since he joined the Washington Commanders in March. Of course, the veteran quarterback is excited to play against the team that drafted him, although there are only a handful of people still with the organization from that time period.

It would be understandable if Wentz felt some emotions on Sunday, and he said during Wednesday press conference that "we'll see" if that is the case. However, he is more focused on making the game about more than himself.

"You try not to make the game bigger than it needs to be," Wentz said. "Every week's a big week. It's hard to win in this league. And so, I know once that first kickoff goes, it'll be football again, and I'm excited for it."

Wentz said his time in Philadelphia was a "whirlwind," which seems like an accurate description for a period that includes putting up numbers that warranted MVP consideration in 2017 and then being traded after the 2020 season. Not everything about his five seasons with the Eagles was perfect, but Wentz still considers it a good learning experience in his career.

"I grew a lot as a man, got married, had a child, a lot of things," Wentz said. "I'm very grateful for my time there. It does catch you off-guard [when] things change and you gotta learn to grow up and...adapt. At the end of the day, I'm thankful for it."

Wentz will have more time to reflect after the game, but for now, he is putting all of his attention on getting past the Eagles' defense, which boasts a talented defensive line along with cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay. They're a good defense, Wentz said. While the unit does not feature any exotic concepts, it does play fast and hard.

And when it comes to the fanbase, Wentz knows better than most how energetic the Eagles' faithful can be on Sundays. He appreciates the time he had with them, but he knows Sunday will obviously be "a little different."

"I'm sure the Eagles fans will travel well like they always do," Wentz said. "Either way, it'll be fun."

Here are some other notes from today's practice.

Related Links

-- Kamren Curl was back on the field for practice and was a full participant. He was wearing a cast around his thumb during drills, and it seems like he is ready to go for Sunday. Curl seemed confident and anxious to get back on the field, and Ron Rivera said that he is able to add more of a presence in the box than the other safeties on the roster.

-- Brian Robinson continues to make strides in his recovery and was on the field with the rest of the running backs, although he was not in pads and did not participate in drills. He is still on his own routine, which seems to be going as planned.

-- Rivera confirmed that Daniel Wise did suffer a high ankle sprain and is day-to-day. Rivera added that the injury is not as severe, but he was working on the side field with the rest of the injured players.

-- Rivera had high praise for Jahan Dotson’s route-running, saying that the rookie is "very precise." He doubled down on that even further by saying that he is one of the best in his class when it comes to running routes, which is why he presents such a good target in the red zone.

-- Rivera has seen a lot more comfort from the secondary through the first two games. However, he did bring up the explosive plays that were given up against the Detroit Lions, saying that "there's a discipline to playing this game."

"And if you're not disciplined, you're not where you're supposed to be, they're gonna find you."

-- Rivera discussed how exciting it is to be able to see Curtis Samuel’s explosiveness again.

"Now we're seeing what his potential is for us as we go forward and hoping we can stay healthy with him and all of our players. We've got a good dynamic group. I like who our playmakers are. Our skill position I think is very good.

Related Content

news

Hail Mail | Updates on Kam Curl, Brian Robinson and more

Last week was tough, but the Washington Commanders have another opportunity to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are the things Commanders fans want to know this week.

news

Commanders-Eagles Week 3 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles have announced their injury reports for the Week 3 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | An early division matchup

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Washington Commanders announce OrthoVirginia as new training center entitlement partner and official orthopedic and sports medicine provider

The newly named "OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park" is a 162-acre sports complex located in Ashburn, VA and includes three grass fields, one indoor turf field, strength training and sports medicine facilities, an in-house broadcast studio, and more. OrthoVirginia is Virginia's largest provider of expert orthopedic and therapy care.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare to take on Jalen Hurts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

news

Commanders sign DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through the 2022 season.

news

'A team guy right to the end': Reflecting on the legacy of Washington Legend Jerry Smith ahead of Pride Night Out

'Tight-knit brotherhood' among teammates meant the world to Smith who hid his sexuality out of fear of losing what he loved.

news

Commanders sign C Nick Martin, place Chase Roullier on Injured Reserve

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

From the booth | I'd rather circle the wagons now

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein give his thoughts on the Washington Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera identifies opportunities for growth in wake of Week 2 loss

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Advertising