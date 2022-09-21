Practice report | Carson Wentz appreciates his time in Philly but has team-first focus in Week 3

Wentz said his time in Philadelphia was a "whirlwind," which seems like an accurate description for a period that includes putting up numbers that warranted MVP consideration in 2017 and then being traded after the 2020 season. Not everything about his five seasons with the Eagles was perfect, but Wentz still considers it a good learning experience in his career.

"I grew a lot as a man, got married, had a child, a lot of things," Wentz said. "I'm very grateful for my time there. It does catch you off-guard [when] things change and you gotta learn to grow up and...adapt. At the end of the day, I'm thankful for it."

Wentz will have more time to reflect after the game, but for now, he is putting all of his attention on getting past the Eagles' defense, which boasts a talented defensive line along with cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay. They're a good defense, Wentz said. While the unit does not feature any exotic concepts, it does play fast and hard.

And when it comes to the fanbase, Wentz knows better than most how energetic the Eagles' faithful can be on Sundays. He appreciates the time he had with them, but he knows Sunday will obviously be "a little different."

"I'm sure the Eagles fans will travel well like they always do," Wentz said. "Either way, it'll be fun."