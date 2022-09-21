Practice report | Carson Wentz appreciates his time in Philly but has team-first focus in Week 3

Did you know that Carson Wentz played for the Philadelphia Eagles? And get this, he is playing them for the first time this week.
There is plenty of sarcasm in that statement, because Wentz has been asked about the reunion with his former team since he joined the Washington Commanders in March. Of course, the veteran quarterback is excited to play against the team that drafted him, although there are only a handful of people still with the organization from that time period.
It would be understandable if Wentz felt some emotions on Sunday, and he said during Wednesday press conference that "we'll see" if that is the case. However, he is more focused on making the game about more than himself.
"You try not to make the game bigger than it needs to be," Wentz said. "Every week's a big week. It's hard to win in this league. And so, I know once that first kickoff goes, it'll be football again, and I'm excited for it."
Wentz said his time in Philadelphia was a "whirlwind," which seems like an accurate description for a period that includes putting up numbers that warranted MVP consideration in 2017 and then being traded after the 2020 season. Not everything about his five seasons with the Eagles was perfect, but Wentz still considers it a good learning experience in his career.
"I grew a lot as a man, got married, had a child, a lot of things," Wentz said. "I'm very grateful for my time there. It does catch you off-guard [when] things change and you gotta learn to grow up and...adapt. At the end of the day, I'm thankful for it."
Wentz will have more time to reflect after the game, but for now, he is putting all of his attention on getting past the Eagles' defense, which boasts a talented defensive line along with cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay. They're a good defense, Wentz said. While the unit does not feature any exotic concepts, it does play fast and hard.
And when it comes to the fanbase, Wentz knows better than most how energetic the Eagles' faithful can be on Sundays. He appreciates the time he had with them, but he knows Sunday will obviously be "a little different."
"I'm sure the Eagles fans will travel well like they always do," Wentz said. "Either way, it'll be fun."
Here are some other notes from today's practice.
-- Kamren Curl was back on the field for practice and was a full participant. He was wearing a cast around his thumb during drills, and it seems like he is ready to go for Sunday. Curl seemed confident and anxious to get back on the field, and Ron Rivera said that he is able to add more of a presence in the box than the other safeties on the roster.
-- Brian Robinson continues to make strides in his recovery and was on the field with the rest of the running backs, although he was not in pads and did not participate in drills. He is still on his own routine, which seems to be going as planned.
-- Rivera confirmed that Daniel Wise did suffer a high ankle sprain and is day-to-day. Rivera added that the injury is not as severe, but he was working on the side field with the rest of the injured players.
-- Rivera had high praise for Jahan Dotson’s route-running, saying that the rookie is "very precise." He doubled down on that even further by saying that he is one of the best in his class when it comes to running routes, which is why he presents such a good target in the red zone.
-- Rivera has seen a lot more comfort from the secondary through the first two games. However, he did bring up the explosive plays that were given up against the Detroit Lions, saying that "there's a discipline to playing this game."
"And if you're not disciplined, you're not where you're supposed to be, they're gonna find you."
-- Rivera discussed how exciting it is to be able to see Curtis Samuel’s explosiveness again.
"Now we're seeing what his potential is for us as we go forward and hoping we can stay healthy with him and all of our players. We've got a good dynamic group. I like who our playmakers are. Our skill position I think is very good.