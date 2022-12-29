News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Jahan Dotson takes another step forward with impressive December

Dec 29, 2022 at 05:42 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice KC22227
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

It is not easy to make the San Francisco 49ers' defense look silly, but Jahan Dotson had no problem finding a hole in the league's best unit.

On second-and-goal at the 49ers' 4-yard line, Dotson started the play in the slot before taking a stutter step to get behind safety Talanoa Hufanga. The second-year defender recognized the play, but it was too late. Dotson hauled in the pass from Taylor Heinicke in the end zone, tying the score at seven apiece.

It was the seventh touchdown of Dotson's rookie season, putting him two away from breaking Charlie Brown's franchise record of eight scores in 1982. To Carson Wentz, Dotson's production is not surprising at all.

"I've seen a lot from that kid," Wentz said Wednesday. "I think the last few weeks has just kind of been something that we all knew, but it's just finally cool to see him kind of do it in games repeatedly."

Dotson, who started the first four games of the season tied with Stefon Diggs with a league-leading four receiving touchdowns, took another step in his development over the past month. He finished December with 15 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns -- one in each game.

What's more, Dotson has shown that good things tend to happen when the Commanders' quarterbacks get him the ball. He has a 14% target-to-touchdown rate, which is the best among all receivers with a minimum of 50 targets.

"I'm just happy for the kid to see the way he's kind of come along and finally have that the opportunity in the games to do what I think we've all known all along," Wentz said.

Much of Dotson's success has come near the red zone, where he is able to create separation with his quick movements and ability to find open space. In order to have success in that part of the field, where windows are tighter and space is hard to find, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said players need to have great concentration and ball skills.

Dotson has both of those in his skill set.

"He's got some good opportunities that have come his way, but it is pretty remarkable to have seven touchdowns in missing five games," Turner said. "And then kind of being limited in some of those other games in his first couple games back. But it's just testament to him. He's a very good player, works hard and is important to him and he's very competitive."

When asked what it feels like to make contested catches, like the 61-yarder he hauled in against the New York Giants or the 39-yarder he had that was wiped away by penalty against the 49ers, Dotson simply said, "That's what I do."

"My job is to catch the ball."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Week 17 Practice 12/29

The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field for Thursday as they continue to prepare for the Cleveland Browns. Here are the top photos from the afternoon.

12292022 Week 17 Practice EF001
1 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF004
2 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF005
3 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF007
4 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF008
5 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF009
6 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF010
7 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF011
8 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF012
9 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF014
10 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF016
11 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF017
12 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF018
13 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF019
14 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF020
15 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF021
16 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF022
17 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF023
18 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF025
19 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF026
20 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF027
21 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF028
22 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF029
23 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF030
24 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF031
25 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF032
26 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF033
27 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF034
28 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF035
29 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF036
30 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF037
31 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF038
32 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF039
33 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF040
34 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF041
35 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF042
36 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF043
37 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF044
38 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF045
39 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF046
40 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF047
41 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF048
42 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF049
43 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF050
44 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF051
45 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF052
46 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF054
47 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF055
48 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF056
49 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF058
50 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF059
51 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF060
52 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF061
53 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF062
54 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF064
55 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF065
56 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF066
57 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF067
58 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF068
59 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF069
60 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF070
61 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF071
62 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF072
63 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF074
64 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF076
65 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF077
66 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF078
67 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF079
68 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF080
69 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF081
70 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF082
71 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF083
72 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF084
73 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF085
74 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF086
75 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF087
76 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF089
77 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Practice EF092
78 / 165
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22299
79 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22300
80 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22301
81 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22302
82 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22303
83 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22304
84 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22305
85 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22306
86 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22307
87 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22308
88 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22309
89 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22310
90 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22311
91 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22312
92 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22313
93 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22314
94 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22315
95 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22316
96 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22317
97 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22318
98 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22319
99 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22320
100 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22321
101 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22322
102 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22323
103 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22324
104 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22325
105 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22326
106 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22327
107 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22328
108 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22329
109 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22330
110 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22331
111 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22332
112 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22333
113 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22334
114 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22335
115 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22336
116 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22337
117 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22338
118 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22339
119 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22340
120 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22341
121 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22342
122 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22343
123 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22344
124 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22345
125 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22346
126 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22347
127 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22348
128 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22349
129 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22350
130 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22351
131 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22352
132 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22353
133 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22354
134 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22355
135 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22356
136 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22357
137 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22358
138 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22359
139 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22360
140 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22361
141 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22362
142 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22363
143 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22364
144 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22365
145 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22366
146 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22367
147 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22368
148 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22369
149 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22370
150 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22371
151 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22372
152 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22373
153 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22374
154 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22375
155 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22376
156 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22377
157 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22378
158 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22379
159 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22380
160 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22381
161 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22382
162 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22383
163 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22384
164 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
12292022 Week 17 Thursday Practice22385
165 / 165
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

After spending the last seven games with Heinicke at quarterback, Dotson will have Wentz throwing to him once again, as the Commanders named Wentz the starter for the game against the Cleveland Browns on New Year's Day. That does not seem to be a concern for Dotson, though, who said he is comfortable with whoever is throwing him the ball.

"I'm just gonna try to do my job, be the best receiver possible, get open for whoever it is and just try to make plays for the team," Dotson said. "Because at the end of the day, we have tremendous confidence in whoever's back there."

With two games left and playoffs on the line, Wentz will certainly need Dotson at his best.

"It's basically win or go home," Dotson said. "I kinda like that. It feels like our backs are against the wall a little bit. I feel like that brings out the best in people."

Related Content

news

Terry McLaurin confident with Carson Wentz at quarterback

The decision to make a switch at quarterback has brought plenty of attention to the Commanders, but McLaurin believes that Wentz can help Washington reach the postseason.

news

Wake Up Washington | Robinson grateful to receive Ed Block Courage Award

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

news

Practice report | Rivera says Washington needs a spark. He thinks Wentz can provide it.

Wentz has a better understanding of the offense after spending the past two months on Injured Reserve and as a backup. The hope is that will be enough to get Washington a playoff berth.

news

Commanders-Browns Week 17 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns have announced their injury reports for the Week 17 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Browns preview | Playoffs on the line

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField for a pivotal matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Washington Commanders announce game activations for the team's fan appreciation game on New Year's Day, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

On Sunday, the Commanders will honor the Hogs offensive line as part of the franchise's 90th Anniversary season-long programming celebrating Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history. Known as one of the most accomplished offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs helped Washington pave the way to three Super Bowl victories over the course of one decade.

news

Washington names Brian Robinson Jr. as team's Ed Block Courage Award recipient

New team identity pays tribute to regional culture of leadership and service as well as Washington's rich history and football legacy as the team enters its 90th Season.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson has been a menace for defenses

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

news

Rivera names Carson Wentz Commanders' starting quarterback vs. Browns

Wentz, who the Commanders acquired via trade from the Indianapolis Colts in March, replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of the team's Christmas Eve game against the San Francisco 49ers and completed 12 of his 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time he had appeared in a game since Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

news

'We control our destiny': Commanders refocus for final playoff push

Despite the downward trend, the Commanders still have much to play for in the final two games. They still have control of the seventh seed, and if they defeat the Cleveland Browns on New Year's Day plus the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers all lose, they will earn their second playoff berth in two seasons.

news

NFC playoff picture | All the playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

The Washington Commanders have lost their past two games, but they are still in control of their own destiny with two games left. There is still a chance for them to get into the playoffs, but they will need to win out. Here is where Washington and the rest of the NFC stands heading into Week 17.

Advertising