Practice report | Jahan Dotson takes another step forward with impressive December

It is not easy to make the San Francisco 49ers' defense look silly, but Jahan Dotson had no problem finding a hole in the league's best unit.

On second-and-goal at the 49ers' 4-yard line, Dotson started the play in the slot before taking a stutter step to get behind safety Talanoa Hufanga. The second-year defender recognized the play, but it was too late. Dotson hauled in the pass from Taylor Heinicke in the end zone, tying the score at seven apiece.

It was the seventh touchdown of Dotson's rookie season, putting him two away from breaking Charlie Brown's franchise record of eight scores in 1982. To Carson Wentz, Dotson's production is not surprising at all.

"I've seen a lot from that kid," Wentz said Wednesday. "I think the last few weeks has just kind of been something that we all knew, but it's just finally cool to see him kind of do it in games repeatedly."

Dotson, who started the first four games of the season tied with Stefon Diggs with a league-leading four receiving touchdowns, took another step in his development over the past month. He finished December with 15 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns -- one in each game.

What's more, Dotson has shown that good things tend to happen when the Commanders' quarterbacks get him the ball. He has a 14% target-to-touchdown rate, which is the best among all receivers with a minimum of 50 targets.