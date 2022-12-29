Terry McLaurin confident with Carson Wentz at quarterback

Much has been made from an outside perspective about the Washington Commanders' switch from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz with two games left in the season, but for players like Terry McLaurin and the rest of the locker room, they do not see it as big a deal.

"I don't think anything really changes for us, receivers wise," McLaurin said in his weekly scrum with reporters. "I can't speak for the O-Line of the running backs, but at least we have a familiarity with Carson and what he brings to the table."

There is no hiding the fact that a playoff contender making a switch at quarterback at such a critical point in the season is a unique scenario. Wentz, who prior to appearing in relief for Heinicke against the San Francisco 49ers had not played since Week 6, will need to get back up to speed with a pair of must-win games coming up, the next being a matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

That decision might raise some questions among media members, but none of that is coming from the roster. The players remain confident in Wentz and what he can add to the offense.