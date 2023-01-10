Four takeaways from Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew's joint press conference

Washington will continue to evaluate depth at defensive back.

Washington knew it would need to start digging into its depth once the team traded William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers. There is still much to discover about the secondary, but from what Rivera has seen, he is pleased with the group's progress.

"We've got a good group of young guys that we're curious about," Rivera said. "We most certainly do look to add to that group."

Rivera was complimentary of the Commanders' two rookies, Christian Holmes and Percy Butler. Holmes had a tough outing, as Rivera put it against the New York Giants, but he is a player who showed promise, particularly on special teams. Butler, another special teams player, got an opportunity on Sunday against the Cowboys and showed what he was capable of with four tackles and a pass breakup.

Danny Johnson was another player that Rivera praised because of his tendency to be prepared for any circumstance. That has put him in a good position to take advantage of his opportunities, such as in the season finale. Johnson led the team with seven tackles and also had a pair of pass deflections.

However, Rivera did admit that the Commanders are not done evaluating the group. The current players on the roster will get more chances to prove themselves in the offseason workout program, and the head coach hinted at possibly bolstering the group even further.