"He Was Tremendous": Joe Gibbs Played A Role In Getting Ron Rivera To The Redskins

Snyder said in a press release after the season that he wanted to bring championship football back to Washington, D.C. He felt Rivera was the man he needed to accomplish that goal. He first talked with Rivera's agent, Frank Bauer, and then with Rivera himself. Rivera liked Snyder's message, but he also wanted to hear a different perspective on the matter.

So, Rivera took it upon himself to reach out to Gibbs, who he had come to know over the years, to hear what he had to say about him potentially being the Redskins' next head coach.

"He was tremendous," Rivera said. "He gave me at least 25, 30 minutes on the phone, and we talked and talked."

Whatever Gibbs said must have worked, because then Rivera was sitting face-to-face with Snyder, who talked about his belief that today's successful teams have a "coach-centered" approach. That struck a chord with Rivera, who talked about his own philosophy and how he approached leading a professional team.

Rivera went back to Charlotte, North Carolina, to think on the conversation. He also reached out to Gibbs again, but this time it came with an invitation to Gibbs' house.

"We spent a good afternoon going over a lot of stuff," Rivera said. "Coach gave me so much insight, it was amazing."

Then Gibbs took out a pen and started drawing up plays to show Rivera how he did things when he was on the Redskins' sideline. It was a defining moment in their conversation, which Rivera said was "really cool."