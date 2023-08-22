Joey Slye shows why he still has Rivera's trust

The decision to bring in some competition for Slye was not unwarranted. While he is one of the more accurate active kickers in the league, there are a few rough spots to his game. Extra points have been a problem for Slye; in his four seasons, his accuracy rate on PATs stands at 87.6%.

That's why it made sense for the Commanders to bring in Badgley, who made all 33 of his extra points in 2022. Slye has been through several competitions in his NFL career, so he understood the decision. Rather than let the move get to him, he decided to focus on himself and let the results play out.

"I know the confidence I have in myself and my abilities and if I'm at my best, I feel like I could be one of the best," Slye said.

Slye has tried to emphasize consistency throughout camp. He wants to take the same steps and set up for every kick. He has conversations with the offense before each game about his range that day, but no matter where the offense sets him up, he wants to be as reliable as possible.