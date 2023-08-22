Sam Howell showed once again why he deserves to be Commanders' starting QB

Howell was just as efficient on the Commanders' drive that followed an interception from Quan Martin. He completed six of his seven pass attempts, including a nine-yard touchdown to Antonio Gibson, but what was perhaps most impressive was the way he delivered on a fourth-and-3 at the Ravens' 27-yard line. The ball was tipped by defensive tackle Travis Jones, but it still found its way to Dotson, who completed the 16-yard reception.

Howell has been praised by Rivera for his levelheaded approach to the position, and that was the case once again against the Ravens. That kind of demeanor matters to his teammates.

"He always kept his composure, and it helps us a lot because we don't always want to be up and down," said wideout Dyami Brown. "We want to be steady to make sure everything is okay and we can go out there and execute."

That composure came in handy on Howell's final drive of the game, when the Commanders had 94 seconds to score before halftime. Things started off poorly with a seven-yard sack, but Howell bounced back with an eight-yard scramble and passes of 13 and 16 yards to Terry McLaurin and Dotson, respectively.