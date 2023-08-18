'He did the things he needed to do': Inside Rivera's decision to name Howell Commanders' starting QB

Howell's poise under center is where that has shown itself the most. He's felt good about his place in Eric Bieniemy’s system for some time now -- he said at the start of camp that he has total command of the scheme compared to OTAs -- but his credence in the offense has risen to higher levels in recent weeks.

And that permeates into every aspect of Howell's skill set.

"I'm confident in the offense, I'm confident in my teammates, and I'm confident in the system," Howell said. "When I'm confident in all those types of things, I can just go out there and just be myself and play free and play fast. I feel like that's what I've been doing the past few weeks."

In Howell, the Commanders have a quarterback who can open up the offense's potential. His arm strength has been one of his biggest traits since his days at North Carolina, and judging by his deep shot to McLaurin during Friday's seven-on-seven drill, that is still a card Howell can pull when necessary.

But Howell can also execute the short and intermediate throws, which look to be more pivotal features of the Commanders' system, with players like Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas benefiting from his quick trigger.