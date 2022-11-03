Practice report | John Ridgeway has been 'a great addition' to Commanders D-Line

This was paid off in dividends last week against the Indianapolis Colts, as the Commanders were often in their cinco package to counter running back Jonathan Taylor.

"When you're playing with five [linemen], you need a guy in the middle that can do that," Del Rio said. "And he does it well."

That does not mean that Ridgeway is incapable of making key tackles. In fact, he had three against the Colts that showed how disruptive he can be. Facing a first-and-10, Taylor was engulfed by Washington defenders because Ridgeway was clogging up his running lanes.

Then, facing a second-and-7, he shed his blocker and wrapped his arms around Kylen Granson for a three-yard gain.

"He's been a great addition for us," Del Rio said.

The Minnesota Vikings' running back Dalvin Cook is just as talented as Taylor, although his skill set is better used in space. So, Ridgeway might not be seen as much as he was against Indianapolis, but if the Vikings do decide to run between the tackles, they will need to go through Ridgeway first.

And that has proven to be more difficult than opponents expect.