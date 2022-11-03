Chase Young's teammates are psyched for his return

Cheering on his teammates has always been something Young is more than happy to do. While he has not been practicing prior to this week, he has been engaged and makes his presence felt on the sideline.

"He brings that same type of energy and you guys see it through training camp and during the games," Heinicke said. "Obviously, he's not suited up. He's not playing, but he's part of the team and he wants to do everything he can to help the team in any way he can."

And while Young's teammates know he is a tremendous athlete, they value him just as much for who he is off the field.

"He's a tremendous athlete, tremendous football player, but an even better person," Leno said. "He and I have a lot of conversations outside of football. And I know he's a really good person, and he's really excited to get back."

Of course, Young would prefer being in the action rather than watching from afar. There have been moments where he has been particularly anxious to get back on the field, and many of them have come during the team's three-game win streak.