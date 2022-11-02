Practice report | Chase Young felt 'springy' in return to practice field

Prior to Wednesday, the plan was to make sure that Young was physically able to be on the field, even if that meant taking things slow out of caution, as the team did last week. Now, everything Young does is about getting in shape to make his 2022 debut.

That could take some time.

The moment will come eventually. Until then, Young will be relegated to running individual drills and participating in installation periods.

That might be frustrating to some, but for Young, it is the culmination of a lot of hard work.

"It was tough. I ain't gonna say it wasn't tough," Young said. "Obviously, it was the first serious injury I've had. Every day, it's a slow grind. Real slow."

Young described the initial struggles he had after getting surgery. He could not walk at all, so someone had to help him with nearly every part of his life. He eventually got crutches, but that presented its own challenges. Once he finished with rehab, all he could do was sit and wait for the next round the following day.

Every day was slow, but as he progressed through his recovery, he kept the mindset that "there's always light at the end of the tunnel."