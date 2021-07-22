How Kelvin Harmon Plans To Stand Out In Training Camp

You can give Washington's medical staff credit for that. Harmon has been working out at the facility throughout his rehab, spending time on an exercise bike to build up his strength. He worked out in swimming pools to get more comfortable walking again.

The time immediately after the surgery was the most difficult. He dealt with the pain in his leg and relied on his faith, family and close friends to get him through it. The training staff catered to his needs by steadily taking him through his recovery. It was a good schedule, Harmon said, and he pushed himself every day.

When he finally got back on the field with his teammates, he was surprised at how much progress he had made.