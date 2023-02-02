Kerrigan relishes opportunity to teach defensive line at Senior Bowl

But there is a small wrinkle to the Senior Bowl's coaching staff selection this year. The college all-star game implemented a "coach up" approach, which allows assistants like Kerrigan to take on roles above their current positions. So, Kerrigan is leading the entire defensive line by himself on the national team.

"You get to be the lead dog," Kerrigan said. "You gotta be able to direct everything and make sure everyone's in the right spot, both in the meeting room and on the field. It's cool. It's good experience."

Kerrigan knows what his group of players -- which includes Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton and Georgia Tach's Keion White -- is going through. Their heads are swimming with learning a new defense, building chemistry with their teammates and getting up early for practice.

Kerrigan's job as a coach is to make sure his players are ready for the game on Saturday, but he wants to focus more on making sure they are prepared from an individual standpoint.