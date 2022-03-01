2022 Combine breakdown | Defensive backs

Any opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of the best opportunities for players to get noticed by scouts and improve their stock, and with more than 300 athletes getting ready to converge on Indianapolis, it's time to get more acquainted with them.

Commanders.com has been taking a dive into each position to see what they have to offer. Here are the positions we've looked at so far:

Next up are the defensive backs.

The top prospect (according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

You won't find much to dislike about Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton. He has a solid 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame who can move in the open field, has a knack for batting down passes and recorded 138 tackles in the previous three seasons.

Kiper calls Hamilton "exactly what NFL teams want in their first-round safeties." NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has a more unique description of the All-American: he's a unicorn at the position.

"It's rare to find such a ferocious striker and intimidator who has the football intelligence and athletic prowess to go make plays in the passing game, but Hamilton provides it all," Zierlein wrote.