Madden adjusters leave 'no stone unturned' to create authentic gaming experience

For the Commanders, second year wideout Jahan Dotson is one of those players. Madden 24 was released with Dotson at a 77 overall, but there are several factors, such as his usage and comfort level in Eric Bieniemy's offense that point to him being better than that number would suggest.

That's why EA SPORTS and Madden send Oldenburg and the rest of the adjusters to NFL practices. They want to see if their initial suspicions are actually true. In Dotson's case, they seem to be correct.

"You can see that Jahan feels a lot more comfortable in the system," Oldenburg said. "He's been featured more. He's got a ton of reps. He's a guy that, if you follow fantasy football, there's fantasy football buzz about him."

Of course, the adjusters can't know about every player primed to improve, which is why they take information from every player about where their rating could be more accurate. That was the situation with Darrick Forrest, who said that his zone coverage rating, a 74 at launch, should be raised.

Forrest told Oldenburg to look back at his film against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he had six tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in the Week 10 win. A few minutes later, a fan told Oldenburg the same thing.

There are a few ways for the adjusters to verify if players' rating do deserve to be increased. With Forrest, Madden and EA SPORTS have access to the NFL's film archives. That's where Oldenburg's experience can come in handy, because he can provide insight into how accurate the ratings are at any point in the season.

"If you watch a game and you watch just the offensive line, it's not always clear what they're trying to do," Oldenburg said. "I can kind of translate what an offensive line is trying to do."

For example, if a quarterback gets sacked on a play, it can be a little ambiguous in the moment as to who is at fault, even after watching. People like Oldenburg can help identify whether a sack is truly because of the offensive line or if a running back missed an assignment.

Speed is a popular metric that skill players want to see improved during the season. Terry McLaurin, for example, said that Curtis Samuel should be faster than him in the game. So, Oldenburg and the adjusters can pull stats from Next Gen Stats on players' average miles per hour.

"We'll use literally any tool at our disposal," Oldenburg said.

And occasionally, Oldenburg will find a player not in the system that deserves more attention. That was the case with practice squad offensive lineman Mason Brooks, who wasn't even on the roster when the game launched earlier this month. That might change soon, as Oldenburg left Commanders practice impressed with the undrafted free agent.

"I put his name down here, and he's a guy that we're gonna go make sure we have him included," Oldenburg said.

This is not the only time Madden will update its ratings between now and the end of the season. Increases and decreases happen each week, Oldenburg said. Ratings will fall with poor performances, but they will also increase if a team performs above expectations.

The Commanders as a team were given a rating of 80 at launch, but if they can have the season the coaches and fans believe is possible for the squad, that number should increase throughout the season.