Practice notes | Logan Thomas feels 'normal' with 'no limitations' in return from injury

-- Prior to the start of practice, the Commanders released the players who made their practice squad. Rivera said the team "went ahead and explored every avenue, and we're very comfortable with where we are right now." You can check out who made the list HERE.

-- One player you won't see on that list yet is former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox, who was reportedly signed to the practice squad shortly after the first list was announced. Cox, a fourth-round pick in 2021, has appeared in 16 games with eight tackles in his career. Rivera said the team liked Cox coming out of the draft because he is "a physical specimen" who can run and make an impact.

"He'll have to learn, he'll have to grow, but he's got the skillset that you're looking for as far as that position is concerned."

-- In addition to Thomas, Chase Young (stinger) and Kendall Fuller (knee) were at practice stretching with the team.

-- For the fans who care deeply about jersey numbers, Byron Pringle has switched from wearing No. 16 to No. 3.

-- On Howell, Rivera said he has seen growth from the quarterback in learning his teammates' strengths.

"I think you see it mostly when you look at the receivers, where he throws the ball, how he throws the ball to certain guys. You see some of them, he'll throw a little bit more of a teardrop as opposed to putting the ball a little bit on the line."

-- Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has yet to name a starting quarterback, citing a competitive advantage as his team prepares for the season opener against Washington. Rivera can understand the approach.