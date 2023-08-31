Practice notes | Commanders shift focus to Cardinals with 10 days until season opener

-- Cody Barton and Jeremy Reaves were absent because of an illness.

-- Efe Obada and Phidarian Mathis were both placed on Injured Reserve this morning, but Rivera remains confident in the defensive line at the depth at the position.

"We're going to rely a little bit on the young guys to help round out the rest of that group. We like the backups. We think James Smith-Williams and Casey are very capable guys. A year ago, when those guys were playing a lot, they contributed to where we ended up as a defense. We feel good about what we've done and just knowing that we have a chance to get, eventually at some point, getting both Efe and Phidarian out there. I'm pretty comfortable with that."

-- Prior to the start of practice, senior director of player personnel Eric Stoke spoke to the media about his thoughts on the Commanders' 53-man roster. The conversations on how to fill each spot were intense, he said, but it was a collaborative process that led to "a lot of...open communication."