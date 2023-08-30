Five takeaways from Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew's joint press conference

5. Washington is confident in the offensive line.

The Commanders' biggest question marks come on the offensive line. After going through a month of practices, there seems to be an answer on who will make up the starting five, but a mixture of new additions, plus a lack of previous experience together, means that most are taking a "wait and see" approach.

The group has taken strides since the start of camp, though, and the team is confident in the players they will put on the field for Week 1.

"I feel good about our offensive line," Mayhew said. "I feel really good about our process, too, of how we got here."

Washington put in massive effort to fix an offensive line that struggled in 2022. Andrew Wylie was brought in to be the starting right tackle, Nick Gates was signed to be the starting center, and Sam Cosmi was moved to right guard. Building chemistry together is still a work in progress, but there has been growth in that area.

And players who have been on the roster for years are starting to show development. Saahdiq Charles, for example, has grasped the starting left guard spot, and Mayhew believes that Charles "has had his best camp since I've been here."

"The guy's athletic, he can get to the second level. He does a lot of really good things, and this has been the best of these plays since I've been here, so we're excited about that."